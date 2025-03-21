Azerbaijan vows to seal peace treaty once Armenia tackles key issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Peace treaty will be ready for signature when Armenia will eliminate the remaining challenges, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to baseless claims made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Trend reports.

"When the Armenian Foreign Minister and other officials state that Azerbaijan has not provided a positive response to so-called proposals on communication and “arms control mechanisms,” it seems that the Armenian side either do not follow the related comments by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan or they suffer from dishonesty and a desire for attention, validation, or to manipulate others," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry explained.