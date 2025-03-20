Turkmenistan's burgeoning energy power gains worldwide citation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 20. Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Mohamed Hamel, highlighted Turkmenistan’s vast potential as a key energy supplier during the high-level conference in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The GECF Secretary General emphasized that Turkmenistan ranks fifth in the world in natural gas reserves. He praised the country's plans to significantly increase gas production, which could exceed 150 billion cubic meters by mid-century. Mohamed Hamel also highlighted the development of the major Galkynysh gas field and the implementation of strategic transnational infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline (Line D), the TAPI pipeline, and the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline.

With global demand for natural gas projected to increase by 32 percent by mid-century, the Secretary-General stressed the importance of international cooperation and significant investments in infrastructure to ensure an orderly, affordable, and equitable energy transition.

Mohamed Hamel expressed hope for further strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and GECF, recognizing the country’s leadership in regional energy collaboration. He concluded that Turkmenistan’s energy diplomacy will play a crucial role in building a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous energy landscape both regionally and globally.

Turkmenistan is hosting the conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Interregional Economic Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development”.

The conference was opened by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.