Tajikistan's president expresses confidence in strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 21. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will continue their joint efforts to enrich the content of their multifaceted relationship, Trend reports via Kyrgyz president's administration.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of Nowruz to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Rahmon emphasized the importance of strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the peoples of both nations.

“This ancient holiday, symbolizing the unity of cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions, based on ideas of peace, security, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and support, plays an important role in strengthening ties between the peoples of its region. The timeless constructive traditions of Nowruz encourage us to make continuous efforts to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our nations and peoples. I am confident that our countries, relying on the high universal values of this ancient holiday, will continue their joint efforts to enrich the content of their multifaceted relations,” the message read.

Rahmon wished Zhaparov good health and further success in his responsible state activities and extended his best wishes for happiness, well-being, peace, stability, sustainable progress, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.