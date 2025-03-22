Kyrgyzstan to boost agricultural land by expanding sowing area in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 22. Kyrgyzstan's total sowing area is set to reach 1.250 million ha in 2025, which is an increase of 3,300 ha compared to the previous year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry.

Therefore, the country’s unused arable land will decrease by 3,300 ha, down to 35,700 hectares. Unused agricultural land amounted to 43,000 thousand hectares in 2023 and 39,000 hectares in 2024.

The Ministry also highlighted that, during the spring fieldwork season, farmers are encouraged to plant high-yielding crops and fruit varieties.

Moreover, 42,200 tons of diesel fuel and 12, 000 tons of gasoline will be required for the spring fieldwork. The Ministry noted that there are no issues with the supply of fuel at this time. According to the Association of Oil Traders, there is a sufficient stock of diesel and gasoline at oil depots and gas stations across the country.

The State Material Reserves Fund will also provide farmers with up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel at a discounted price of 65 soms ($0.74) per liter.