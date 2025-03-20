Maryland governor signs proclamation on occasion of Nowruz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Governor of the US state of Maryland Wes Moore signed a proclamation on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday, Trend reports.

The proclamation emphasized that Novruz is an ancient and joyful holiday symbolizing the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. It was noted that this holiday has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years and is known to millions of people. Novruz is characterized as a holiday that embodies peace, renewal and cultural unity.

"Like many countries around the world, Azerbaijani communities celebrate Novruz with unique traditions - ceremonies symbolizing the victory of good over evil, music, dance, festive meals, and cultural events. Maryland is proud to be home to diverse communities, including Azerbaijanis, who make significant contributions to the cultural, social, and economic life of our state. Celebrating Nowruz further strengthens our friendship with Azerbaijani-Americans and their communities. By recognizing and celebrating Nowruz, we show our respect for and promote the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan,: the proclamatiion says.