Azerbaijan unearths remains of servicemen lost in Gadabay avalanche

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The bodies of Azerbaijani army servicemen Ali Imanov and Ruslan Hamidov, who fell under an avalanche in foggy weather returning from their serving place in Gadabay district, have been found, Trend reports.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of servicemen, who died while fulfilling their duty, and wishes them patience.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

It should be noted that in order to find Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, who were caught in an avalanche, special equipment, forces and means of the relevant units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the contractor company of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads were involved in joint search and rescue operations held in a mountainous area with difficult terrain despite the unfavourable weather conditions", - statement says.