Kazakhstan kicks off extensive railway infrastructure upgrades

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 20. Kazakhstan Railways (the Kazakh national railway operator) announced the start of track repair work on the republican railway network, Trend reports.

"On March 17, major repairs began on the sections Chilbastau-Kopa, Sholdala-Kumshagal-Taraz (the Almaty and Zhambyl railway divisions of Kazakhstan). On the section Sai-Otes—railway junction seven in the Mangystau division of the main network, repairs will begin on March 19. In a week, railway workers in Atyrau will start updating infrastructure on the section of railway junction four—railway junction five—Ganyushkino," noted Kazakhstan Railways.

In addition to major repairs, railway workers will carry out enhanced medium and medium-level track repairs. They will also replace switch points, conduct a complete replacement of rail supports, and replace the rail track. The track work will be done using special machinery (Duomatic, Unimat MF, alignment and leveling machines, and rail-grinding trains).

"The work is aimed at increasing traffic safety and aligns with the tasks of modernizing infrastructure by 2029, which covers 11,000 kilometers of railway. So far, more than 2,800 kilometers of tracks have been updated, including 1,443 kilometers in 2023 and 1,430 kilometers in 2024," undercored Kazakhstan Railways.

As part of the tasks set by President Tokayev for modernizing railway infrastructure, Kazakhstan Railways will repair 11,000 kilometers of railways by 2029. To date, more than 2,800 kilometers have been modernized (1,443 kilometers in 2023 and 1,430 kilometers in 2024).