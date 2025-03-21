Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday - Turkish President

Politics Materials 21 March 2025 16:09 (UTC +04:00)
Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday - Turkish President
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. “Our centuries-old tradition of Novruz reminds us once again this year of the importance of peace, brotherhood, and solidarity. I hope that Novruz will herald a time when hopes for world peace are nurtured, and international dialogue and cooperation reach new heights,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and further enhancing our cooperation is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday.

On this meaningful day, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, a future filled with peace, prosperity, and well-being,” the letter said.

