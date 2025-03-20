Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region powers up with new brick and coal enrichment factories

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov opened new brick and coal enrichment factories in the Osh region during a working visit to the area, Trend reports via administration of the president.

The new factories were built as part of an investment project worth over $9 million and will provide 250 jobs for residents of the Kara-Suy district. The plants are set to produce 50 million bricks and 600,000 tons of coal products annually.

Zhaparov noted that attracting investments, including private and bank funds, strengthens trust in the government’s economic policies and signals that Kyrgyzstan is open to new industries. He stressed that regional industrial development is a strategic priority for the country.

These projects are expected to enhance economic stability, reduce reliance on imported construction materials, and create opportunities for further growth. Zhaparov also encouraged other entrepreneurs to follow this example and contribute to the development of the industrial sector.

The president highlighted that, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, 100 large industrial enterprises were launched across the country last year. He emphasized that the goal is to create jobs annually and contribute to the country’s economic development.