Azerbaijan approves national strategy on AI, paving way for tech progress

Photo: Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ Azerbaijan has officially approved its "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy" for 2025-2028, aiming to accelerate the country’s progress in AI development, foster digital transformation, and strengthen Azerbaijan's role within the global AI ecosystem, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The strategy outlines several key objectives, including promoting innovation and digital development, enhancing the competitiveness of the economy, organizing AI-based data management, expanding skilled workforce training, and improving collaboration between the public and private sectors. Additionally, the strategy emphasizes the importance of establishing management mechanisms based on data security and ethical standards.

In terms of infrastructure, the strategy focuses on developing high-level computing resources, creating open data repositories, and applying AI in various sectors, particularly in Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies. Plans also include the development of a national data strategy to improve data quality and efficiently process large-scale datasets.

The strategy places a significant emphasis on supporting academic research in AI and the introduction of new curricula in higher education institutions. It also aims to foster international collaborations in the field.

Azerbaijan plots to increase investment in the AI startup ecosystem, support initiatives that promote AI commercialization, and attract both local and international investors as part of the strategy. The government also intends to expand support mechanisms for AI entrepreneurs, including preferential loans.

Ensuring the ethical use and security of AI technologies is another key priority of the strategy. To this end, the government plans to establish a regulatory framework, ensure transparency in AI algorithms, eliminate data biases, and strengthen cybersecurity measures. Public awareness campaigns will also be launched to educate citizens about AI technologies and their societal benefits.

The successful implementation of this strategy is expected to position Azerbaijan as a regional leader in AI technology development and contribute significantly to the country’s digital transformation. The strategy will also serve as a roadmap for forming a robust AI ecosystem and ensuring Azerbaijan's active participation in global AI platforms.

