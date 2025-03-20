Azerbaijan's Baku ushers spring with colorful Novruz celebrations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Today, Azerbaijan is celebrating the Novruz festival, an ancient holiday that welcomes the arrival of spring, symbolizing the awakening of nature and the start of the new year.

The Azerbaijani people begin preparations for Novruz a month ahead of the festival. In the lead-up to the holiday, the "Tuesdays of the Four Elements" are observed – Water Tuesday, Fire Tuesday, Wind Tuesday, and Earth Tuesday (also known as Yearend Tuesday).

Novruz embodies the spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, and it is a celebration deeply rooted in cultural heritage.

Trend presents photos captured in the festive capital Baku.

Photo: Khanlar Alizade

