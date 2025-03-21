IGB operator strengthens sustainability efforts with major tree-planting campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), will plant 30,000 saplings as part of its action to support biodiversity, Trend reports via the company.

“Marking this International Day of Forests, ICGB is taking action to support biodiversity and environmental restoration through a large-scale reforestation initiative in Greece. As part of its sustainability commitments, the company will plant 30,000 saplings in two key areas - along the pipeline route and in an offset reforestation area designated by forestry authorities,” said the company.



By integrating responsible environmental practices into its operations, ICGB continues to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future. Protecting forests today means securing a healthier planet for generations to come.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y.

The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria’s internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

