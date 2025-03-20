Azerbaijan set to showcase at major food exhibition in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan will take part in the Saudi FOOD SHOW 2025 exhibition, Trend reports.

The exhibition will be held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from May 12 through May 14 this year.

Nowadays, the Limited Liability Company (LLC)” Construction and Supply Association of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan” is in search of a company that will provide stand installation services in connection with Azerbaijan's participation in this exhibition.

The organization also declares its readiness to provide 405,377 manat ($238,457) to the company, which will perform these works.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the exhibition “The Saudi Food Show” since last year.