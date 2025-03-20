Search continues for Azerbaijani soldiers caught in avalanche (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 20 March 2025 18:44 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. As previously reported, Azerbaijani army conscripts, Ruslan Hamidov and Ali Imanov, were caught in a snow avalanche while returning from their service location in the Gadabay district, amidst foggy weather conditions, Trend reports.

The search efforts for the Azerbaijani soldiers trapped in the avalanche are ongoing, according to Trend.

The Azerbaijani army, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and a contractor company from the State Agency for Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan have all been involved in the search and rescue operations, bringing in necessary personnel, equipment, and specialized machinery.

Below are photos of Ruslan Hamidov and Ali Imanov.

