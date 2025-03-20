Search continues for Azerbaijani soldiers caught in avalanche (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. As previously
reported, Azerbaijani army conscripts, Ruslan Hamidov and Ali
Imanov, were caught in a snow avalanche while returning from their
service location in the Gadabay district, amidst foggy weather
conditions, Trend
reports.
The search efforts for the Azerbaijani soldiers trapped in the
avalanche are ongoing, according to Trend.
The Azerbaijani army, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and
a contractor company from the State Agency for Automobile Roads of
Azerbaijan have all been involved in the search and rescue
operations, bringing in necessary personnel, equipment, and
specialized machinery.
Below are photos of Ruslan Hamidov and Ali Imanov.