Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan completes testing and commissioning work at its Julfa substation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Testing and commissioning work at the renovated Julfa substation in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan has been completed, the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan told Trend.

The Julfa substation with a capacity of 132/110/10 kV, built in 2004 in accordance with the electricity needs of that time, has been completely reconstructed, since the old equipment did not meet modern requirements and had exhausted its service life.

The installation of transformers purchased for the Julfa substation within the framework of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" has been completed. The final testing and adjustment works of the relay protection and SCADA systems at the substation were carried out with the participation of specialists from the State Energy Service, the Open Joint Stock Company "Azerenergy" and the Turkish Europower Energy and Automation Technologies San. Tic. Anonim Şirketi company. The substation was connected to the automated dispatching system SCADA of JSC Azerenergy.

The substation was equipped with one new 132/110 kV 50 MVA transformer and two new 110/35/10 kV 16 MVA transformers, bringing the substation capacity to 82 MVA.

An open switchgear unit (OSU) of 110 kV was built at the substation, a cable well was constructed, an optical cable was laid, modern electrical equipment, electronic relay protection and automation systems that meet international standards were installed. To meet internal energy needs, solar panels and three 5-kilowatt inverters are installed on the roof of the building. The necessary working conditions have been created for the duty personnel, and appropriate service, maintenance and management premises have been built.

The construction of a 35-kilovolt closed switchgear at the substation and its connection to the grid will create a 35-kilovolt ring power supply circuit for the Julfa district, as well as ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply.

The reconstruction of the substation made it possible to change the connection schemes of 110 kV power transmission lines. Thus, the reliability of the 110 kV power supply scheme between the Bilava HPP and the 110/35/10 kV Cheshmebasar substation was increased, and the future connection to the 36 MW Ordubad HPP substation was taken into account.