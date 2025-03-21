Azerbaijan arrests Azer Sarijanov's son, sentenced to life imprisonment for attempt on MP's life

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijani State Security Service has arrested Abulfaz Sarijanov, the son of Azer Sarijanov, sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa, Trend reports.

Abulfaz Sarijanov was charged under Article 28.277 of the Criminal Code.

He is accused of preparing an assassination attempt on the lives of specific state and public figures in a criminal case initiated by the State Security Service.

By decision of the Sabayil District Court, a four-month pre-trial detention measure was selected for him.

His lawyer Bakhtiyar Hajiyev also confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued for Abulfaz Sarijanov and that he was charged under Article 28.277 of the Criminal Code, providing for a sentence of up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP came out unscathed, taking two bullets to the shoulder, one on the right side.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan under articles 277 (attempt on the life of a statesman or public figure to terminate his official or political activity or revenge for this activity) and 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms, their parts, and ammunition by a group of persons, entered into a preliminary conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

