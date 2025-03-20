Kyrgyzstan mulls over opening of Intymak checkpoint on border with Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. The Chairman of the State Customs Service, Almaz Saliev, and the Presidential Representative in the Osh region, Elchibek Dzhantaev, discussed the opening of the Intymak border checkpoint with Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The sides supported the proposal to develop modern infrastructure for the Intymak checkpoint, including temporary storage areas and an electronic queue system. An agreement was reached to allocate land for these purposes.

Furthermore, alternative routes between the Irkeshtam and Intymak checkpoints were discussed to reduce travel distance and time, as well as to ease the load on the Irkeshtam-Osh road and the Dostuk border crossing.

Saliev also met with the personnel of the Batken Customs office, thanking them for their service in this strategically important region. To improve operational efficiency, he handed over the keys to a new Nissan service minibus to the customs team.