Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan highlight regional partnership at high-level talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and regional cooperation, Trend reports.

The news follows a telephone conversation between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty (National Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The two sides exchanged congratulations on the upcoming Navruz holiday and wished each other good health, prosperity, and success, as well as peace and well-being to the peoples of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, which are built on friendship, trust, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership.

The leaders also discussed preparations for major regional forums and conferences. They exchanged views on the agenda of the upcoming "Central Asia+" summits in Samarkand and the next Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in Tashkent.

President Mirziyoyev highlighted the significance of the Forum to be held in December in Ashgabat as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan and declared by the UN General Assembly, along with other international events.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan exceeded $1 billion. Mutually beneficial cooperation continues to expand across various sectors, including industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management. The two countries are jointly developing the Shavat–Dashoguz cross-border trade zone and actively engaging in interregional exchanges and cultural programs.