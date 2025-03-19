Turkmenistan reinforces military potential in Global Firepower's ranking

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Turkmenistan is ranked 77th out of 145 countries for its military strength in 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from Global Firepower rating shows that Turkmenistan holds the third position in military strength, following Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Central Asia. The country’s defense spending stands at $1.1 billion annually, maintaining its third-place position in the region.

This year, Turkmenistan has improved its ranking from 83rd place in 2024, reflecting its ongoing commitment to bolstering defense capabilities.

Turkmenistan, in spite of its relatively modest military expenditures compared to world powers, continues to prioritize security and stability, placing defense at the heart of its national strategy.

Turkmenistan adopted a policy of permanent neutrality in 1995, which was subsequently recognized by the UN General Assembly. This long-standing policy continues to shape the country's approach to regional and international security.