Azerbaijan approves its artificial intelligence strategy for 2025–2028 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028", Trend reports.

The decree was signed in order to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in the Republic of Azerbaijan, promote research in this field, improve information technologies on artificial intelligence and their management mechanisms, ensure the availability of infrastructure, as well as to strengthen qualified human resources.

According to the document, the “Strategy of Artificial Intelligence of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028” (hereinafter-strategy) was approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must coordinate and control the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy approved by this Order; once a year inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy; solve other issues arising from this decree.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan should analyze information security risks in state bodies (institutions) in which artificial intelligence is applied, including taking necessary measures to ensure information security in state bodies (institutions) related to artificial intelligence.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy shall be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications based on the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.