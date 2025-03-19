Uzbekistan turns to KfW Bank for investment projects in several sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan aims to attract German Development Bank's (KfW) technical and financial support for investment projects in healthcare, education, critical minerals, agriculture, and energy, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and Director of the Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia Department at the KfW Bank Veronica Garcia Del Arco.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of ongoing cooperation and outlined steps to further strengthen economic ties between Uzbekistan and KfW.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening dialogue and expanding cooperation in priority sectors.