Azerbaijan brings international wanted fugitive back to face justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ A man wanted internationally has been extradited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Following the provisions of the October 2002 Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters, the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan has granted Azerbaijan’s request for the extradition of Shahin Mammadov, a citizen of Kazakhstan.

The case is currently under investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Cybercrime Division. Mammadov is facing charges of fraud, specifically under Article 178.3.2 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to fraud committed with significant financial damage. As a result, he was placed on the international wanted list.

Mammadov was arrested in Kazakhstan and on March 19 was moved to Azerbaijan under convoy of the Prison Service of the Ministry of Justice.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel