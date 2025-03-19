Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces comes out with its latest ranking status

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. The Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan have landed in the 105th spot out of 145 countries in the latest Global Firepower (GFP) ranking, Trend reports.

The nation possesses a PowerIndex (PwrIndx) value of 2.2543, where a flawless score is 0.0000.

According to GFP's calculations, Kyrgyzstan's military forces are rolling out with a fleet of 2,686 armed vehicles, 215 tanks ready to rumble, 30 self-propelled artillery units primed for action, 169 towed artillery pieces in their arsenal, and 21 multiple launch rocket systems at the ready. The military has its hands full with 7 aircraft, 7 helicopters, and 2 attack helicopters in its arsenal.

In the context of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan ranks second-to-last in military strength. The regional rankings are as follows:

- Kazakhstan: 57th

- Uzbekistan: 58th

- Turkmenistan: 77th

- Tajikistan: 108th

The finalized Global Firepower ranking takes into account over 60 individual factors to determine each country's PowerIndex score. These factors include the quantity of military units, financial resources, logistical capabilities, and geographic position. The GFP ranking system allows smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, less-developed powers, with special modifiers applied to further refine the list. The rankings are compiled annually and consider a total of 145 world powers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel