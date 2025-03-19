Germany-based Azerbaijani expert challenges EU Parliament's unfair resolution targeting Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ Asaf Askar, an international law expert residing and working in Germany, has sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in response to a biased resolution concerning Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Askar raised a critical question: Does the European Parliament truly demand the unconditional release of separatists and terrorists who have killed Azerbaijani citizens?

He emphasized that since the 1990s, separatists have been directly involved in the killing of over 30,000 Azerbaijanis, with 613 innocent civilians brutally killed in the Khojaly massacre. He also pointed out that 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory was under Armenian occupation for 30 years, with both underground and surface resources illegally exploited and exported abroad through Armenia. The damage to Azerbaijan from this occupation is estimated at 100 billion manat ($58.8 billion).

The expert reminded that the inactivity of the OSCE Minsk Group over 30 years allowed Armenia's occupation policy to continue unchallenged.

In his letter, Asaf Askar highlighted that no European organization showed interest in visiting the region during the occupation to investigate the destruction and illegal activities carried out by Armenian separatists. He raised the question of why figures like Frank Schwabe, a member of the European Parliament, did not call for investigations into Armenian separatist activities during the occupation of Karabakh.

The letter concluded by criticizing the repeated biased resolutions from the European Parliament demanding the unconditional release of separatists and terrorists, calling this stance a blatant disregard for Azerbaijan’s domestic laws and international law.

