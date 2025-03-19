Azerbaijan earns worldwide plaudits for int'l peace-building diplomacy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ Azerbaijan’s diplomatic efforts in strengthening global peace have been highly praised, Trend reports citing the COP29 presidency.

According to the presidency, this recognition came in a joint statement adopted yesterday, following the Network of Climate-Vulnerable Countries Affected by Conflicts, held in Abu Dhabi last month.

The official announcement from the COP29 presidency emphasized that the acceptance of this significant position document was an important step in the development of the platform established during the UN Climate Conference held in Baku last year.

The statement also noted that Azerbaijan’s continued COP29 presidency, alongside the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), hosted the Strategic Meeting of the Network. This event brought together government officials from countries vulnerable to climate change and conflict, along with international organizations and financial institutions. During the meeting, concrete steps were discussed to provide climate finance for vulnerable countries and strengthen national capabilities.

Following the meeting, the joint statement adopted by the Network, supported by the COP29 presidency, formed a unified stance on joint actions and outlined a roadmap for the implementation of specific projects among member countries.

The joint statement expressed special thanks to the government of Azerbaijan for the "Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace, Relief and Recovery," introduced during COP29. It also highlighted the Baku Climate and Peace Action Center, created as part of this initiative, calling it a "unique mechanism for cooperation among partners working in humanitarian aid, development, peacebuilding, and climate sectors."

The statement of COP29 says that Azerbaijan, within the framework of its Chairmanship and the joint partnership platform established around the Baku Center, will continue to support the Network, strengthen national capacities of countries vulnerable to climate, conflict and humanitarian needs, and promote joint efforts based on the principle of “Solidarity for a Green World”.

The Network was established during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which took place in Baku last year. Furthermore, in line with the Baku Peace Call adopted at that conference, the Baku Center will be located in Baku under the auspices of the COP29 presidency.

