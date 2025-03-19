Azerbaijan accomplishes new residential complex in its liberated Sugovushan (PHOTO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ A new residential complex has officially been commissioned in Sugovushan, a village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district, Afet Telmangizi, head of the public relations department of the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

The new complex will accommodate 180 families, totaling 591 people.

"The complex, built on a 2.3-hectare plot, consists of five five-story residential buildings, offering a total of 190 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. Additionally, a comprehensive renovation has been completed on a secondary school building with a capacity for 144 students, which was previously in poor condition.

Furthermore, after reconstruction, the small hydroelectric power stations 'Sugovushan-1' and 'Sugovushan-2,' with a combined capacity of 7.8 megawatts, have been put into operation. A recreational complex project has also been completed," she added.

As part of the ongoing relocation efforts, 20 families are expected to move into the village today.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel