Turkmenistan, Switzerland solidify bilateral relations in business and diplomacy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, visited Switzerland to discuss key spheres of cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

During the visit, the deputy minister held political consultations with Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasian Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on the current level of cooperation between the two countries in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The importance of high-level visits in advancing bilateral relations was particularly emphasized.

Gurbanov also met with Andrea Rauber Saxer, Head of Bilateral Economic Relations at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, transport, agriculture, and investment.

The parties discussed the possibilities of establishing cooperation mechanisms between Turkmenistan and SECO, including the exchange of experience and the introduction of innovative solutions for private sector development.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deepen their partnership across various sectors. The outcomes of the meetings are expected to contribute to the development of new initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.