Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes over treatment of journalist Azer Rashidoghlu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken responsibility for the treatment of Azerbaijani journalist Azer Rashidoghlu, the journalist said in a post on his social media account, Trend reports.

"Our friends reached out to His Excellency the President, the First Vice-President, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with a request for assistance. I was confident there would be a positive response, but I never expected such a quick reaction. Today, I received multiple calls from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and they informed me that I will be taken to Türkiye for treatment in the coming days, and they will be with me every step of the way. Even a minor issue with the documents was resolved immediately. A representative from the Foundation assured me that the state will not leave me alone until I recover and that the matter is under the personal control of the President," he said.

Rashidoghlu thanked President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"God willing, I believe I will soon be able to inform you that I have fully recovered. The state did not leave me alone in this battle against a serious illness," he added.

Journalist Azer Rashidoghlu is suffering from a severe oncological illness.