Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral economic relations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan, Azizbek Madmarov, and President of Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mergen Gurdov, discussed bilateral economic relations and potential joint projects, Trend reports.

The discussion took place as part of the IFT 2025 International Forum in Ashgabat. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan participated in the forum, with the Kyrgyz delegation led by its Vice President Nurlan Nartaev, and six domestic companies also represented.

The forum focused on attracting investments to the country’s private sector. It included an exhibition marking the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, showcasing the achievements of Turkmen businesses and exploring potential areas for future collaboration.

Concurrently, initiatives are being implemented in Turkmenistan to formulate a collaborative Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission focused on transportation, transit optimization, and logistical frameworks. This initiative is designed to enhance the efficacy of global logistics networks and optimize transit pathways across multiple corridors.



Per the metrics provided by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the bilateral trade volume in 2024 escalated to $97.852 million, reflecting a substantial uptick of 54 percent compared to the preceding year, 2023.

