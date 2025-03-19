Kyrgyzstan, Russia open new chapter in consular co-op and migration dialogue

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. The Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Seitek Jumakadyr, and the Ambassador of Russia, Sergey Vakunov, discussed migration issues, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the talks, the sides focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation in the consular sector.

Special attention was paid to recent changes in Russian migration legislation, new rules for entry into Russia, and the status of Kyrgyz citizens in Russia, in particular their stay and employment. Both diplomats emphasized that law-abiding citizens should fully enjoy the rights provided by the Eurasian Economic Union agreement.

Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue efforts to enhance public outreach and work on practical solutions to address the ongoing issues.