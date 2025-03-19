Azerbaijan set to launch groundbreaking AI academy to boost local expertise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy will be established in Azerbaijan to enhance local expertise in AI and data management, as well as to improve the knowledge of leadership in government agencies, Trend reports.

This initiative is part of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028," by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

One of the key goals of this project is to address the challenge posed by the limited number of qualified trainers and the insufficient preparation of existing trainers for AI development programs. These gaps in training may hinder the growth of local talent and reduce interest in the field. The establishment of the AI Academy is expected to mitigate these risks and improve the quality of educational programs by collaborating with renowned international educational institutions.

The new AI Academy aims to strengthen local human resources, increase interest in the sector, and accelerate its development.

In addition, it will focus on fostering closer collaboration between the industry and government agencies to address the challenges arising from the insufficient application of AI technologies in the business sector. Challenges such as inadequate technological infrastructure and a lack of a conducive environment for innovation may also pose significant risks to the development of AI talent. To counteract this, the government plans to invest in high-level computational infrastructure for AI and implement pilot projects in real industry settings.

A lack of sufficient technological infrastructure and an unfavorable environment for innovation have been identified as significant risks to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) talent and skills in Azerbaijan. For the effective implementation of AI, a strong and modern technological infrastructure is essential. The absence or weakness of this infrastructure could complicate the successful execution of projects. To address this issue, the government plans to invest in the development and modernization of advanced computing infrastructure suited for AI. Additionally, pilot projects will be introduced in industrial environments, and the development of innovation centers, the Academy of Artificial Intelligence, and research laboratories are also planned. Support programs for startups will be organized as well to further encourage innovation.

As part of the AI Academy's mission, it will develop an interactive teaching platform, launch competition platforms, and identify the public’s needs to improve AI knowledge across the nation. Additionally, the academy plans to collaborate with at least two top-tier international universities (ranked within the world’s top 10) to offer AI education. It will also focus on creating a resource platform dedicated to AI, which will serve as an essential tool for knowledge sharing.

Other goals include training 500 engineers in AI, forming a community of over 3,000 AI specialists, and providing "AI for Managers" training to 500 employees from various government agencies. The AI Academy will also aim to expand the number of platform users to 10,000 and organize ten competitions involving at least 1,000 participants.

