Azerbaijan explores opportunities for expanding co-op with ExxonMobil

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ Azerbaijan has discussed the potential for expanding cooperation in the energy sector with the largest US oil company, ExxonMobil, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting involved Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, who met with ExxonMobil's Vice President John Ardill.

Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment climate was emphasized, coupled with the high interest of foreign companies in the country, provides an opportunity for the successful implementation of important projects with international partners both regionally and globally.

The meeting also highlighted the long-term effective cooperation between ExxonMobil and Azerbaijan in the energy sector and explored opportunities to further deepen this collaboration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel