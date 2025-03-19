Armed with Azerspace-1, Azercosmos activates IoT service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ Azercosmos, in collaboration with DynaSys Networks, has activated the "Internet of Things" (IoT) service via its Azerspace-1 satellite, Azercosmos told Trend.

This step paves the way for weaving advanced technologies and satellite communication services into the IoT tapestry, opening the door to modern solutions in areas like agriculture and air quality monitoring.



The collaboration with DynaSys opens the door for Azərkosmos to weave its satellite network infrastructure into the rich tapestry of DynaSys's all-encompassing IoT platform. This integration will be a game changer, boosting operational efficiency, fine-tuning resource management, and opening up new avenues for revenue for users across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

IoT technology is applied in various sectors, including remote monitoring and control of irrigation systems in agriculture, satellite-based tracking of industrial equipment, asset monitoring, fleet management, environmental sustainability, business processes, and banking services. Applications include customer behavior tracking, enhancing security measures, and optimizing payment systems.

DynaSys Networks is a technology startup focused on promoting innovation in product development and system integration in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the successor to Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company, the inaugural satellite operator in the Caucasus region, wholly owned by the Government of Azerbaijan. The company offers internet and television services to clients throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia through the telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1. It offers satellite imaging and geoinformation services through the Earth Observation satellite Azersky. Azercosmos manages a teleport in Baku that acquires communications through intermediary satellites, metronet, and fiber optics. This teleport facilitates uplink services, data dissemination, and internet access.

