EBRD and Turkmenistan running new partnership opportunities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. A delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Department, Francis Malige, visited Turkmenistan to define the focus areas for the new country strategy for 2026-2030, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with senior government officials and leaders of major financial institutions in the country. The visit, which took place at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, aimed to assess the needs of Turkmenistan's banking sector and identify new avenues for cooperation with key financial institutions.

Key meetings were held with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahri Bashimova, Deputy Prime Minister Khodjamyrat Geldiymuradov, Chairman of the Central Bank Toyly Malykov, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and leaders of the country's largest banks, including Rysgal, Turkmenvnesheconombank, Senagat, Turkmen-Turkish, Turkmenbashi, and Halk Bank.

The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion where Francis Malige presented the EBRD's tools for working with partner banks, including the transfer of modern banking practices, joint project financing, targeted credit lines, and assistance in establishing correspondent relationships abroad. Special attention was given to trade financing tools that can eliminate the need for advance payments in export-import transactions.

According to the head of the EBRD’s office in Turkmenistan, Erik Livni, the high-level delegation's visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in EBRD-Turkmenistan relations. The results of the negotiations will serve as the foundational framework for the formulation of the new national strategy for the period spanning 2026 to 2030.



Collaborative synergies between Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have been in effect since 1992. During this timeframe, the financial institution has underwritten in excess of 80 initiatives, aggregating to over $350 million, predominantly focused on the enhancement of private sector entrepreneurship within the nation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel