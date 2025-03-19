Azerbaijan prioritizes its artificial intelligence strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The priorities of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028", approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, have been announced, Trend reports.

According to the document, measures will be implemented in the following priority areas within the framework of the strategy:

Development and improvement of artificial intelligence management:

Justification:

- one of the priorities of the strategy is the creation of a management system for artificial intelligence (AI) that promotes innovation, attracts investments, and protects public interests and values. The aim is to collaborate with international partners for the responsible development of AI globally. This management system will support innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs effectively, stimulate their activities, and foster public trust in AI technologies;

Actions to be taken:

- identification of national priority sectors for AI development and assigning responsible state authorities for each sector;

- coordination of activities between state bodies responsible for AI in each sector;

- creation of a normative and legal framework for responsible and ethical AI;

- establishing rules for identifying and preventing risks related to the protection of personal data when designing, applying, and using AI systems;

- implementation of standardization in AI;

Expected results and result indicators:

- establishment of an AI management system that promotes innovation, attracts investment, and protects public interests;

- identification of priority sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, transport, education, and others to enhance the impact of AI and ensure efficient use of resources;

- development of a legal framework and the implementation of a national normative legal base in line with international standards to ensure transparency, fairness, and ethical principles in AI applications;

- strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global AI ecosystem through the development of regional and international partnerships;

Expected risks and their mitigation measures:

- during the identification of national priority sectors, there may be disputes or unequal distribution of resources, which could lead to some sectors receiving less support than others, causing uneven development. To neutralize this risk, detailed analyses will be conducted in each sector, taking into account the potential and requirements for the application of artificial intelligence. Based on the opinions and proposals of specialists and experts, priority sectors will be identified, pilot projects will be implemented, and resources will be distributed in a balanced manner;

Improvement of data management and infrastructure:

Justification:

- the improvement of data management and infrastructure is the foundation of digital transformation, ensuring reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions for both public and private sectors. Effective data management, expansion of open data, enhancement of high-performance computing capabilities, and strengthening Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies will contribute significantly to the development of AI and data-driven decision-making;

Actions to be taken:

- development of advanced computing infrastructure;

- strengthening NLP directions;

- organizing the transition to data-driven management while ensuring the security of personal data and efficient use of data;

Expected results and result indicators:

- development of NLP technologies in Azerbaijani, strengthening the language’s position in the global digital space;

- development of high-performance computing infrastructure for training AI algorithms, models, and examples;

- increased public awareness of AI technologies;

Expected risks and their mitigation measures:

- potential financial and technical resource shortages during the development of high-performance computing infrastructure and NLP technologies. To mitigate this, expansion of investment opportunities and attracting funding from international donors and innovation funds is planned;

- privacy risks related to working with personal and sensitive data in NLP systems. This will be addressed through data anonymization, regulatory compliance in data processing, and the application of encryption technologies;

Improvement of AI talent and skills:

Justification:

- developing and improving high-skilled AI professionals tailored to national priorities, training leadership and specialists in public institutions, and promoting research in AI and data management will contribute to strengthening the country's digital development. Additionally, providing training on responsible and ethical AI applications and personal data protection will enhance public awareness and foster local talent development in the field;

Actions to be taken:

- organizing AI and data management training for leadership in state bodies and institutions related to national priority sectors;

- strengthening the talent pool in AI and data management;

- developing and attracting qualified trainers to deliver training in AI, particularly in responsible and ethical AI and personal data protection;

- promoting AI research;

Expected results and result indicators:

- increased knowledge in AI and data science at both academic and practical levels and expansion of relevant educational programs;

- development of specialists in AI and non-technical roles, establishment of competency standards;

- raising awareness of AI technologies, increasing public trust in them, and enhancing their understanding of risks and benefits;

Expected risks and their mitigation measures:

- the limited number of trainers or insufficient preparedness of trainers in training and development programs organized for the preparation of specialists in the field of artificial intelligence and data management, as well as for improving the knowledge of the leadership of government bodies (institutions) in this field, could hinder the knowledge growth of local personnel and reduce interest in the field. To neutralize this risk and enhance the quality of the programs, the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Academy and collaboration with prestigious foreign educational institutions is planned. These measures will strengthen local human potential, increase interest in the field, and accelerate its development;

- weak cooperation and coordination between industry and government bodies (institutions), as well as the lack of interest in artificial intelligence technologies in the industrial sector, may limit the opportunities to apply professional knowledge and skills in a real-world environment, thus slowing down the formation and development of personnel. Additionally, the lack of practical examples of artificial intelligence's real use in business may decrease the interest of young specialists in this field. To mitigate this risk, the planned establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Academy will promote close cooperation between industry and government bodies (institutions) and provide extensive information about the opportunities that artificial intelligence creates for business;

- insufficient technological infrastructure and the failure to create a favorable environment for innovation are significant risks facing the improvement of talent and skills in the field of artificial intelligence. Effective application of artificial intelligence requires strong and modern technological infrastructure. The absence or weakness of this infrastructure may make it difficult to successfully implement projects. To neutralize this risk, additional investments will be made to develop and modernize high-performance computing infrastructure suitable for artificial intelligence. Besides, to develop the technological environment, it is planned to apply pilot projects in industrial infrastructures, develop innovation centers, the Artificial Intelligence Academy, and laboratories, and organize support programs for startups;

Creation of a favorable business environment:

Justification:

- creating a favorable business environment for AI applications, attracting both local and foreign investments, expanding support mechanisms for entrepreneurs, and increasing the number of residents in technology parks will strengthen the country’s digital economy. These measures will stimulate innovative AI initiatives and contribute to the development of the economic and business environment, increasing interest from both local and foreign investors;

Actions to be taken:

- attracting local and foreign investments for the application of AI technologies;

- expanding support mechanisms such as concessional loans, guarantees, and other financial assistance to entrepreneurs;

- attracting residents engaged in AI production to technology parks and industrial zones;

Expected results and result indicators:

- development of innovative AI startups based on AI technologies, strengthening the existing innovation ecosystem, and creating new jobs;

- strengthening Azerbaijan's regional leadership in AI and increasing its recognition in the global digital ecosystem;

Expected risks and their mitigation measures:

- a small domestic market and the relatively new nature of AI companies may reduce foreign investment interest. To mitigate this risk, expanding international partnerships and encouraging collaboration with foreign companies is planned;

- the lack of a suitable business environment and infrastructure for attracting AI-related companies to technology parks may delay AI development. This risk will be addressed by expanding collaboration with technology companies and developing the necessary infrastructure.