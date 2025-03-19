Azerbaijan's Sugovushan village unveils modern mosque with increased capacity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ A new mosque has opened in Sugovushan village, located in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, with the capacity to accommodate around 100 people for simultaneous religious services, Afet Telmangizi, head of the public relations department of the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told reporters, Trend reports

"Along with this, the first floor of the mosque is designated for men, and the second floor is designated for women. The mosque’s courtyard has been landscaped, and special decorative elements have been used in the interior design," said Telmangizi.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque in March 2022.

The construction of this mosque reaffirms that the preservation and development of our spiritual values remain a top priority for President Ilham Aliyev. By the president’s initiative and under his directive, dozens of mosques, religious temples, historical monuments, and places of worship have been built or extensively renovated in Baku and across the regions of the country.

During the occupation, Armenia destroyed 65 out of 67 mosques, while the remaining two mosques were seriously damaged. The construction of new mosques on the territories liberated from occupation plays a significant role in the ongoing efforts to restore our national and spiritual values. The mosque in Sugovushan is a testament to the continued work in preserving and developing Azerbaijan's cultural and spiritual heritage.

