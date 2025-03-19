Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation announces its abolition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has announced its abolishment, Trend reports.

It was noted that creditors can submit their claims within two months to the following address: AZ 1005, Baku city, Sabail district, Azerbaijan Avenue 6, to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

On December 27, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the abolishment of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and the regulation of related matters.

According to the decree, the following enterprises of the AIC OJSC have been transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding:

- Azerbaijan Aluminum OJSC;

- Azeraluminium LLC;

- 'Azerpambig' Agro-industrial Complex LLC.

The AIC was registered in 2017. The company's authorized capital is 500 million manat ($294 million), and its legal representative is Kamran Nabizade.