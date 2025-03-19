Novruz festivities across Europe shine spotlight on Azerbaijani customs, heritage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ The vibrant tapestry of Novruz celebrations unfolds in the lion's share of European countries, as Azerbaijani communities become the custodians of their heritage, weaving the threads of national values into the fabric of their gatherings, ensuring that the flames of tradition continue to dance brightly across borders, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Events have been organized in countries including Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, and Norway, attracting Azerbaijani citizens, students, friendly communities, and diplomatic representatives from these countries.

A Novruz event organized by the Khari-Bulbul Azerbaijani Cultural House in Berlin began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan. The event also honored the memory of martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity. Participants took part in traditional Novruz activities such as painting and cracking eggs and preparing traditional sweets like shekarbura. During the event, national music and dances were also performed.

In Brussels, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, and the "Fireland" Azerbaijani Community organized the "Azerbaijani Cultural Night - Novruz" event. The participants were informed about Azerbaijani culture and the history and traditions of Novruz. The artistic segment included performances by Javid Salimov, Emin Sadigli, and Sadig Aghamaliyev, and interesting dance performances by the "Fireland" and "Butam" children’s dance ensembles were met with applause. In honor of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyov, a dance from the operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" was performed, which intrigued the guests.

In Prague, the "Novruz Taranələri" event showcased Azerbaijan's unique Novruz traditions, with trays decorated with Novruz symbols and presented to the guests. The event was organized by the "Land of Fire" society and the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Czech Republic, with the involvement of Gülnarə Əlizadə, a member of the Azerbaijani community in the Czech Republic.

In addition, a special lesson about Novruz was held in Prague’s Azerbaijani Cultural Center, where children were educated about the holiday's deep roots in Azerbaijani culture and history. Children also participated in a puppet-making workshop under the guidance of master puppeteer Vafa Ashumova.

In Estonia, a Novruz-themed art exhibition and a carpet weaving workshop were held at the "Buta Art Studio" Azerbaijani Creativity Center, where paintings dedicated to the holiday were displayed. The center’s director, artist Rovshan Nur, provided detailed information about the intricacies of carpet weaving and the traditions surrounding Novruz.

In Helsinki, Finland, at the Azerbaijani House, the importance of Novruz for Azerbaijani national and spiritual values was emphasized, stressing the significance of passing these invaluable traditions on to future generations.

In Stockholm, Sweden, local Azerbaijanis gathered to celebrate Novruz with the SAF Swedish-Azerbaijani Association organizing the event. The State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, and the International Media Group were acknowledged for their support by the SAF Chairwoman Sevda Dadashova. The event featured performances by Azerbaijani and Uzbek folk artists, including the famous singing duo, the Gulyaz and Gulyanag Mammadova sisters, and solo performances by Ramazan Sharifzade, Gunel Hamidli, and other local Azerbaijani performers.

In Lithuania, at the Klaipeda Weekend Azerbaijani School, children participated in a lesson about Novruz’s history and traditions, learning about the symbols of the holiday and creating miniature wheat trays (seməni). They also painted pictures reflecting the arrival of spring and the awakening of nature.

Finally, in Oslo, Norway, a lesson was conducted at the Nizami Ganjavi Azerbaijani Language Weekend School, where children learned about Novruz, its traditions, and performed traditional poems and skits portraying the characters of Kosa and Kechal.

The worldwide celebration of Novruz by Azerbaijani communities is a feather in their cap, playing a pivotal role in spreading national values and shining a light on Azerbaijan’s culture, all while knitting together the unity of the Azerbaijani diaspora across the globe.

