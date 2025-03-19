Azerbaijan announces its artificial intelligence strategy objectives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The objectives of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028", approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, have been announced, Trend reports.

The main objectives of the strategy are as follows:

- ensuring the sustainability and competitiveness of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in the country, focusing on identified priority sectors;

- developing a qualified workforce with the necessary knowledge and skills to work in the AI industry;

- implementing AI in public administration to improve decision-making efficiency and transparency, provide better services to citizens, and optimize internal management processes;

- establishing regional AI training and talent centers to meet the needs of local, regional, and international markets;

- increasing computational machines and data centers for the deployment of AI systems, big data processing, and analytical analysis;

- developing advanced computing infrastructure to perform complex mathematical operations, simulate systems, replicate models, and carry out other high-performance computing tasks;

- developing the foundations and regulations for AI in the national legislation and establishing ethical principles and rules for the use of AI;

- applying global AI standards in the creation and continuous improvement of AI systems;

- promoting collaboration between sectors for AI research and the development of AI systems;

- ensuring the responsible use of AI and protecting citizens' rights and data privacy;

- preventing the bias in AI data, and ensuring AI is not used for purposes that contradict the interests of the state, society, and citizens;

- minimizing the risks and potential harm associated with the application of innovative solutions;

- strengthening the reliability of digital tools for AI and expanding the application of AI to prevent threats to national security, including information security, information manipulation, and disinformation attacks, while ensuring the protection of AI systems.