Azerbaijan allows 21-year-olds to possess civilian firearms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Persons who have reached the age of 21 will be able to acquire civilian firearms in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Service and Civilian Weapons", signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of eighteen in the Republic of Azerbaijan can acquire civilian weapons (except firearms). At the same time, citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 21 can acquire civilian firearms.

