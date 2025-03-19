Azerbaijan, US explore thriving future for long-term energy co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The prospects of expansion of long-term energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the US have been assessed, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We discussed the development of energy cooperation with Hugo Guevara, Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan. We assessed the prospects of expanding our long-term energy partnership, as well as the importance of green energy interconnection projects involving Azerbaijan, covering various routes and sources, in ensuring energy security and strengthening inter-regional ties,” the publication reads.