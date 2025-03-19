Armenia's stance on Minsk group and OSCE structures poses one of barriers on way to peace - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp, the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, various aspects of Azerbaijani-Dutch relations, as well as the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period were discussed during the telephone conversation.

In addition, the importance of the mechanism of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs was noted in order to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, contacts within the framework of various international events, and mutual visits between the two countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the interlocutor in detail about the current situation and realities in the region, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was emphasized that despite the completion of negotiations on the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the existence of territorial claims to Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution, as well as the position of the Armenian side towards the Minsk Group and other relevant OSCE structures is an obstacle, and it is important to remove these obstacles for the signing of the peace agreement.

The Minister also provided information on the trial of separatist leaders and persons of Armenian origin accused of committing large-scale crimes against Azerbaijan and noted that after anti-terrorist measures Azerbaijan showed humanity by allowing more than 10,000 representatives of illegal Armenian armed formations to leave the country. It was noted that those arrested were accused of crimes against humanity and it was emphasized that there was no basis for the smear campaign against Azerbaijan that the arrests were allegedly unfounded. In this regard, information was provided on the conclusion of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, issued on March 13, 2025, which rejected the claims of the Armenian side on this issue.

In the course of the telephone conversation, views as well as on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.