Uzbekistan, EU discuss enhancing trade through Middle Corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan and the European Union (EU) discussed enhancing trade through Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov and a delegation from the European Union led by Commissioner for International Cooperation Jozef Sikela.

During the meeting, both sides put their heads together to zero in on the nuts and bolts of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU in the realms of transportation and logistics.

One of the main topics discussed was the implementation of infrastructure projects within the Global Gateway program, with a particular emphasis on the construction of a new railway and highway connecting Uchkuduk and Kyzylorda.

The minister highlighted the importance of the EU's support for Uzbekistan's potential membership in the multilateral permit system of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT). He further proposed the possibility of creating joint industrial and logistics parks within Uzbekistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in these sectors.

Previously, Uzbekistan and the European Union engaged in dialogue aimed at optimizing synergistic collaboration, especially in the domain of critical mineral resource processing.

The parties conveyed a sense of contentment regarding the escalating synergies of bilateral collaboration in recent years, especially within the realms of political engagement, trade facilitation, economic integration, investment flows, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel