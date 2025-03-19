Kyrgyzstan greenlights draft for trilateral border deal with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. The committees of Kyrgyzstan's parliament have reviewed and approved the draft agreement on the trilateral border point between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

The plans were announced following a meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on March 13 in Bishkek. The signing of the agreement is scheduled for March 31 in Khujand.

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will gather in the city to discuss key issues of cooperation aimed at ensuring security, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia.

To note, on March 13, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed agreements regarding their bilateral border.