Azerbaijan aims AI technology expansion via tech parks and industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Azerbaijan will attract residents to the country’s technology parks and industrial zones to engage in the production of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Trend reports.

The initiative is outlined in the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028," by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, along with the Ministry of Economy, has been designated as the primary executing bodies for the initiative.

The implementation of these activities will span from the years 2025-2028.

As per the initiative, research will be carried out to attract residents for the production of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This will involve drawing AI technology producers to technology parks and industrial zones, to establish AI technology production across these areas nationwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel