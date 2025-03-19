Uzbekneftegaz, Honeywell set to cement ties through further co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and US-based Honeywell company discussed prospects for cooperation, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the leadership of Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of Honeywell.

The meeting presented information on projects implemented by Uzbekneftegaz, results achieved and strategic plans of the company. The projects include initiatives aimed at introducing new technologies in the oil and gas industry, automation and digitalization of production processes, and improving energy efficiency.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that Uzbekneftegaz is committed to establishing production that meets high technological standards through business process transformation. These initiatives contribute to strengthening the country's economic stability and ensuring high efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

Honeywell praised the potential of Uzbek specialists and highlighted the importance of future cooperation. The company also provided details on key projects implemented in Uzbekistan and potential areas for further collaboration. Additionally, Honeywell introduced the employees of its newly opened office in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Honeywell plans to produce linear alkylbenzenes in Uzbekistan’s Shurtan gas chemical complex. This was revealed during a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan’s oil and gas company) and the Honeywell UOP delegation.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed the modernization of automated process control systems