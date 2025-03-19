Azerbaijan Army servicemen fall into avalanche in foggy weather conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ Azerbaijan Army servicemen of active military service, soldiers Ruslan Hamidov and Ali Imanov, were caught in an avalanche in foggy weather conditions while returning from their duty station located in the Gadabay district, Trend reports via the joint statement from the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the necessary search activities were immediately launched in a mountainous area with difficult terrain to find Azerbaijan Army's servicemen.

The search and rescue operations involve the forces, means, and special equipment of the relevant units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the contractor company of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Additional information regarding the search results will be provided to the public.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel