Montenegro extends visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. The authorities of Montenegro made a decision to extend the visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan until December 31, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"This measure opens new opportunities for Kazakh citizens planning tourist and business trips to Montenegro, as well as contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation," the ministry underscored.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman announced the extension of the visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens holding national passports. Now, citizens of Kazakhstan can stay in Oman for up to 30 days, whereas the previous period was 14 days.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the visa-free regime does not apply to work, education, or permanent residence.