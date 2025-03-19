Visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Morocco comes into effect

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. On March 19, 2025, the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco comes into force, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.



This agreement provides for the cancellation of visa requirements for citizens of both countries who hold national passports, allowing them to stay in the territory of the other country without a visa for up to 30 calendar days within every 6-month period, starting from the day of entry into the country.

It is crucial to note that the visa exemption framework does not encompass employment undertakings, academic pursuits, or long-term residency options.



Morocco has emerged as the pioneering nation in Africa to implement a bilateral visa exemption framework, thereby catalyzing novel avenues for the enhancement of commercial synergies and the proliferation of interpersonal connections among its populace.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel