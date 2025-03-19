Azerbaijan sums up local industrial zones-yielded product sales over past years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Total product sales of industrial zones in Azerbaijan between 2021 and 2024 reached 11.68 billion manat ($6.87 billion), the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Industrial zones are crucial for diversifying Azerbaijan's economy by attracting investments, creating jobs, boosting local production and exports, and promoting innovation," he said.

As the minister pointed out, during the aforementioned stretch of time, entrepreneurs poured around 748 million manat ($440 million) into the industrial zones overseen by the Economic Zones Development Agency, resulting in the birth of 865 permanent jobs.

He also highlighted that from the aggregate revenue generated by the industrial sectors, 4.08 billion manat ($2.4 billion) was attributed to export activities.

